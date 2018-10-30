App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sterlite Technologies, target Rs 415: Ashish Chaturmohta

The stock can be bought at the current level and on dips to Rs 360 with a stop loss below Rs 350 for the target of Rs 415, says Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Ashish Chaturmohta

Sterlite Technologies: Buy | CMP: Rs 368 | Stop loss: Rs 350 | Target: Rs 415

The recent decline in Sterlite Technologies from high of Rs 375 has tested previous lows around Rs 261 and seen a bounceback. It has formed a higher low of Rs 275 and bullish double bottom pattern on the weekly chart. The rally from the second low of the pattern has been on strong momentum indicated by long bullish candlesticks and good volumes on the daily chart.

The price has given a breakout on the upside from Bollinger Band with the expansion of bands indicating a continuation of the trend in the direction of breakout on the daily chart.

Head of Technicals and Derivatives|Sanctum Wealth Management

MACD line has moved above the equilibrium of zero on the daily chart. Thus, the stock can be bought at the current level and on dips to Rs 360 with a stop loss below Rs 350 for the target of Rs 415.

The author is Head of Technical & Derivatives at Sanctum Wealth Management

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 12:52 pm

