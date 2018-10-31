Buy Sterlite Technologies, target Rs 393: Shitij Gandhi

Shitij Gandhi

Sterlite Technologies made a double bottom pattern on the daily charts around Rs 275 and bounced back sharply thereon to surpass above its long and short-term moving averages.

The hefty volumes this week along with rising prices suggest that bullish momentum may likely to continue in coming sessions as well. Traders can accumulate the stock on dips around Rs 350-360 for the upside target of Rs 393 with a stop loss below Rs 325.

The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.