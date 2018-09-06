Buy State Bank of India, target Rs 341: Dharmesh Shah

ICICIdirect.com

The share price of State Bank of India has rallied 30 percent during mid-July–August 2018 despite a host of negative news, signifying stock resilience. As a result, it maintained a higher peak and trough formation on the weekly chart signalling persistent buying demand at elevated levels.

We believe the consolidation over the past four weeks has helped prices to cool off the overbought situation. The recent price activity signalled a fresh entry opportunity for medium term investors to ride the next leg of the up move within the ongoing uptrend.

In line with our view, the share price has witnessed a robust up move during mid-July–August 2018. Since then, it has undergone a secondary corrective phase. Currently, prices have been consolidating in the range of Rs 290–312 after retracing 50 percent of the last leg of up move (Rs 250–326), placed at Rs 288

We believe the ongoing healthy consolidation would help the stock to form a higher base formation, boding well for a resumption of the primary uptrend.

Thus, we expect the stock to hold the key value area Rs 278 in coming weeks, as it is a confluence of 52 weeks EMA placed at 275 and the 61.8 percent retracement placed around Rs 279.

We expect the stock to resolve higher from here on and head towards Rs 341 as it is a confluence of multi-year resistance of Rs 351 coinciding with a 52-weeks high of Rs 351.

: The author is Head Technical at ICICI Direct.com Research. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.