Buy, sell or hold? CLSA, Jefferies, Macquarie raise target price for ICICI Bank post Q3 show

Global brokerage firms such as CLSA, Jefferies and Macquarie raised their respective target price for ICICI Bank after the December quarter results were announced. The bank reported healthy growth in net interest income (NII) as well as margins.

The asset quality also improved with fewer slippages with both GNPA and NNPA falling sequentially.

ICICI Bank posted better-than-expected results for Q3FY19, where not only margins expanded to a multi-quarter high, but also asset-quality performance improved validating the view that the NPA cycle peaking is behind for ICICI Bank, suggest experts.

Reacting to the results, global brokerage firms raised their respective target prices to Rs 450-Rs 510 which translates to an upside of 20-37 percent in the next 12 months.

CLSA maintained a buy rating on ICICI Bank but raised its target price to Rs 470 from Rs 450 earlier. There is now some visibility of earnings as turnaround happens, the global investment bank said in a note.

Earnings rose as credit costs halved. Strong CASA franchise should aid market-share gains in loans. CLSA reiterated ICICI Bank is among its top pick in the financial sector.

However, there are some headwinds for the largest private sector lender in the near term after a panel headed by Justice BN Srikrishna has found the actions of ICICI Bank former MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar in the Videocon loan case in violation of the bank’s code of conduct. Following the report, the bank's board has decided to retrieve all bonuses paid to Kochhar from April 2009 till March 2018.

On the earnings front, the strain on asset quality has reduced. The bank said its net NPA ratio decreased to 2.58 percent in the December quarter from 3.65 percent in the September quarter. This is the lowest in the last 12 quarters. It was 4.2 percent in Q3FY18.

Gross NPA ratio dropped to 7.75 percent in the December quarter compared to 7.82 percent a year ago and 8.54 percent in the September quarter.

Jefferies marinated its buy rating on ICICI Bank and raised its target price to Rs 450 from Rs 385 per share, post December quarter results. The private sector lender is on track to achieve core ROE of over 16 percent.

The bank continues to show promise with trending lower new NPL formation. The global investment bank expects the core bank ROE to improve to 16-17 percent by FY21.

Although, it slashed FY19 EPS estimate by 13.8 percent due to higher credit costs in Q3. And tweaked FY20/21 estimates marginally by over 1.2-3 percent. It forecast FY18-21 EPS CAGR at 47.5 percent.

Morgan Stanley maintained its overweight call on ICICI Bank post December quarter results with a target price of Rs 510.

The core pre-provisioning operating profit (PPoP) and the asset quality trends appear to be better than expectations. It further added that over the next 3-4 quarters, we may see continued improvement in core PPoP.

Another investment bank Macquarie maintained its outperform rating on ICICI Bank post Q3 results and raised its target price to Rs 460 from Rs 416 earlier.

ICICI Bank delivered strong asset quality performance, and other operational parameters are stable. The management foresees FY20 credit costs between 85 bps and 125 bps. It is a preferred play on the ‘normalisation of credit costs’ theme, it said in a note.

The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.