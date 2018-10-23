Buy SBI Life, target Rs 675: Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers

SBI Life after recent fall, is showing a sign of revival. Range shift in RSI is suggesting downside is over.

MACD is giving a 'buy' signal on the daily chart, the stock has closed above its 20-DMA making it poised for a short-term buying.

The author is Senior Research Analyst Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers.

