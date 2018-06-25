Buy Reliance Industries, target Rs 970: Mazhar Mohammad

Mazhar Mohammad

Albeit Reliance Industries has underperformed in the recent past, it appears to have formed a decent base around Rs 900 levels from the cushion of which it is bounced back.

On resumption of the up move, it can make an attempt to test the gap down area of Rs 974 – 976 registered on May 16. Hence, positional traders are advised to buy into this counter for a target of Rs 970 and a stop loss below Rs 900.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)

