Buy Relaxo Footwears, target Rs 800: Aditya Agarwala

Aditya Agarwala

On the daily chart, Relaxo Footwears is on the verge of a breakout from an Ascending Triangle pattern. A sustained trade above Rs 740 will trigger a breakout which can extend the uptrend.

Further, on the weekly chart, it continues to form higher highs and higher lows affirming strong bullishness dominant in the stock.

The RSI has turned upwards after forming a double bottom suggesting extended bullishness in the coming trading sessions. The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 723-727 for a target of Rs 775-800, and a stop loss below Rs 680.

: The author Technical Analyst at YES Securities (I) Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.