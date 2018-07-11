App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Relaxo Footwears, target Rs 800: Aditya Agarwala

The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 723-727 for a target of Rs 775-800, and a stop loss below Rs 680, says Aditya Agarwala of Yes Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aditya Agarwala

On the daily chart, Relaxo Footwears is on the verge of a breakout from an Ascending Triangle pattern. A sustained trade above Rs 740 will trigger a breakout which can extend the uptrend.

Further, on the weekly chart, it continues to form higher highs and higher lows affirming strong bullishness dominant in the stock.

The RSI has turned upwards after forming a double bottom suggesting extended bullishness in the coming trading sessions. The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 723-727 for a target of Rs 775-800, and a stop loss below Rs 680.

Disclaimer: The author Technical Analyst at YES Securities (I) Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 02:57 pm

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.