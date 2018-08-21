Buy RBL Bank, target Rs 640: Nandish Shah

HDFC Securities

RBL Bank has given a symmetrical triangle breakout on the daily charts on Monday, indicating a continuation of an uptrend. The stock price has also broken out from the downward sloping trend line, adjoining previous two weekly tops.

Volumes have been rising along with the price rise for the last four sessions. The stock price has been trading above 20, 50,100 and 200-DMA indicating the stock is in a strong uptrend.

Indicators like MACD and ADX have turned bullish on the daily and weekly charts. Therefore, we recommend buying RBL Bank for the upside target of 640, and keeping a stop loss below at Rs 565.

: The author is a Technical & Derivatives Analyst at HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.