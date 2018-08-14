Buy RAIN Industries, target Rs 290: Prashanth Tapse

Mehta Group

RAIN Industries | CMP: Rs 203 | Target: Rs 290+ | Return: 43%

We like Rain Industries Limited (RAIN) which is one of the world's leading producers of calcined petroleum coke, coal tar pitch and other high-quality basic and specialty chemicals. The group continues to grow through capacity expansions, and mergers and acquisitions across the world. Over the last couple of years, Rain Industries top-line expansion has outpaced earnings.

Expansion projects completed over the past two years and improved capacity utilisations are contributing to revenue and EBITDA growth. Functional integration across all three geographies has improved efficiencies and enabled cost reductions.

The company believes the new business segments will allow management to increase focus on newly developed products that offer environmental benefits to its customers as well as those that are servicing the needs of certain high growth areas. Hence we are positive with a medium term target of Rs 290+.

