Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 10:45 AM IST
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy RAIN Industries, target Rs 290: Prashanth Tapse

The company believes the new business segments will allow management to increase focus on newly developed products that offer environmental benefits to its customers as well as those that are servicing the needs of certain high growth areas.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prashanth Tapse

Mehta Group

RAIN Industries | CMP: Rs 203 | Target: Rs 290+ | Return: 43%

We like Rain Industries Limited (RAIN) which is one of the world's leading producers of calcined petroleum coke, coal tar pitch and other high-quality basic and specialty chemicals. The group continues to grow through capacity expansions, and mergers and acquisitions across the world. Over the last couple of years, Rain Industries top-line expansion has outpaced earnings.

Expansion projects completed over the past two years and improved capacity utilisations are contributing to revenue and EBITDA growth. Functional integration across all three geographies has improved efficiencies and enabled cost reductions.

The company believes the new business segments will allow management to increase focus on newly developed products that offer environmental benefits to its customers as well as those that are servicing the needs of certain high growth areas. Hence we are positive with a medium term target of Rs 290+.

(Disclaimer: The author is Associate VP at Mehta Group: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions)
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 10:45 am

