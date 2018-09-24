App
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Quess Corp, target Rs 1230: Akash Jain

We recommend investors to 'Buy' with a target of Rs 1,230 by FY19 end implying an upside of 38 percent and believe it can give big returns over a period of 5 years, says Akash Jain of Ajcon Global.

Akash Jain

Ajcon Global

We are quite excited by this new generation business model of Quess Corp. We are very bullish and structurally very positive on this company with a great management. The company’s business model is well suited for new India which we believe will pan out well in the future and can give multibagger returns if a patient investor holds it for atleast 5 years.

Recommend investors to have a slice of it in the long term portfolio. The company’s financial performance has been quite robust with gross revenue CAGR of 44 percent over FY13-18 to Rs 6,167 crore, EBITDA CAGR of 50 percent over FY13-18 to Rs 354 crore in FY18 and PAT CAGR of 79 percent over FY13-18 to Rs 310 crore in FY18. Low Debt/Equity ratio of 0.41x in FY18.

The company expects to compound it's EBITDA by 20 percent per annum over the long term. While the company grows organically and through friendly acquisitions, its focus will be long-term institution-building and not quarterly earnings.

Vice President Equity (Research)|Ajcon Global Services Ltd

The company will work to keep its debt to EBITDA geared at around 2x. On an asset-light model, it will continue to develop innovative products and service lines. In the past, the Company has done around 22 acquisitions and turned around those businesses quite successfully.

At CMP of Rs 890, the company is valued at 41x on FY18 diluted EPS of Rs 21.8. We recommend investors to 'Buy' with a target of Rs 1,230 (41x of estimated FY19 EPS of Rs 30) by FY19 end implying an upside of 38 percent and believe it can give big returns over a period of 5 years.
Disclaimer: The author is Vice President - Equity Research at Ajcon Global. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 11:30 am

