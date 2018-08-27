Buy PTC India, target Rs 108: Shabbir Kayyumi

PTC India has confirmed the reversal from its current downtrend. It also has given bullish breakout above 20 DMA and 50 DMA and thereafter it is consolidating above these DMA’s since last few days. Inverted head and shoulder pattern is also indicating a positive move in the coming days. So some fresh buying is expected from the current levels in the short term.

Therefore, we recommend taking long position in the stock near Rs 88 with a stop loss Rs 77. Upside target is Rs 108.

The author is Head - Technical & Derivative Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.