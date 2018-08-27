App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PTC India, target Rs 108: Shabbir Kayyumi

We recommend taking long position in the stock near Rs 88 with a stop loss Rs 77 for upside target of Rs 108, says Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Shabbir Kayyumi

Narnolia Financial Advisors

PTC India has confirmed the reversal from its current downtrend. It also has given bullish breakout above 20 DMA and 50 DMA and thereafter it is consolidating above these DMA’s since last few days. Inverted head and shoulder pattern is also indicating a positive move in the coming days. So some fresh buying is expected from the current levels in the short term.

Therefore, we recommend taking long position in the stock near Rs 88 with a stop loss Rs 77. Upside target is Rs 108.

Disclaimer: The author is Head - Technical & Derivative Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 11:05 am

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

