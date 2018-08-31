Buy PTC India Financial Services, target Rs 24: Aditya Agarwal

Way2Wealth Brokers

PTC India Financial Services has been in a strong down trend since the past several months and hit a fresh 52-weeks low of around Rs 14.50. Subsequently, it saw decent recovery and rallied towards Rs 19.20.

Once again, the stock resumed its downward trend but didn’t go below the swing low of Rs 14.50 and made a higher bottom. Looking at the overall structure, we are seeing a formation of inverse head & shoulder pattern.

During Thursday’s session, stock penetrated the neckline of said pattern. The daily RSI (14) signaled a bullish range shift. Hence,

: The author Head of Technical Research, Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.