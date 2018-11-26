Buy PPAP Automotive, target Rs 462: Rudra Shares and Brokers

Manali Bhatia

PPAP Automotive holds pan India presence - a total of nine plants, including two JV, in four locations. It also has a strong customer base including Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Nissan, Toyota, Isuzu, GM, Mahindra, Ford among others.

Moreover, PPAP will develop parts for 23 new models for its existing and new customers like Hyundai and MG motors. It is expected to start production within the next two years. During the quarter, 21 percent of the part sales were from new vehicle launches.

It has reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter. Revenue from operations for the Q2 stood at Rs 118.6 crore, EBITDA at Rs 24.2 crore, an increase of 14.9 percent. EBITDA margin stood at 20.4 percent. PAT increased to Rs 11.6 crore, and EPS was at Rs 8.3 as compared to Rs 6.6 for Q2FY18.

Acknowledging vigorous performance, strong customer base, low equity base, we recommend buying with a target of Rs 462.

The author is a senior research analyst at Rudra Shares and Brokers.

Disclosure: Rudra or its research analysts, or his/her relative or associate do not have any direct or indirect financial interest nor any other material conflict of interest at the time of stock recommendation, in the subject company. Also, Rudra or its research analysts, or his/her relative or associates does not have actual/beneficial ownership of one percent or more securities of the subject company. However, Rudra or its research analysts, or his/her relative or associate may have positions In Futures & Options.

