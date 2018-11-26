App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2018 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PPAP Automotive, target Rs 462: Rudra Shares and Brokers

Acknowledging vigorous performance, strong customer base, low equity base, we recommend buying with a target of Rs 462, says Manali Bhatia of Rudra Shares and Brokers.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Manali Bhatia

PPAP Automotive holds pan India presence - a total of nine plants, including two JV, in four locations. It also has a strong customer base including Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Nissan, Toyota, Isuzu, GM, Mahindra, Ford among others.

Moreover, PPAP will develop parts for 23 new models for its existing and new customers like Hyundai and MG motors. It is expected to start production within the next two years. During the quarter, 21 percent of the part sales were from new vehicle launches.

It has reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter. Revenue from operations for the Q2 stood at Rs 118.6 crore, EBITDA at Rs 24.2 crore, an increase of 14.9 percent. EBITDA margin stood at 20.4 percent. PAT increased to Rs 11.6 crore, and EPS was at Rs 8.3 as compared to Rs 6.6 for Q2FY18.

related news

Acknowledging vigorous performance, strong customer base, low equity base, we recommend buying with a target of Rs 462.

The author is a senior research analyst at Rudra Shares and Brokers.

Disclosure: Rudra or its research analysts, or his/her relative or associate do not have any direct or indirect financial interest nor any other material conflict of interest at the time of stock recommendation, in the subject company. Also, Rudra or its research analysts, or his/her relative or associates does not have actual/beneficial ownership of one percent or more securities of the subject company. However, Rudra or its research analysts, or his/her relative or associate may have positions In Futures & Options.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Nov 26, 2018 10:43 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway increases stake in 11 companies in Q3

Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway increases stake in 11 companies in Q3

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.