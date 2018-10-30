Buy Power Finance Corporation, target Rs 104: Vinay Rajani

We recommend buying the stock at CMP with a target of Rs 104 and keeping a stop loss at Rs 84 on a closing basis, says Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities.
Power Finance Corporation (PFC) price has surpassed the crucial resistance of 200-DMA, placed at 89. The volumes have been significantly higher along with the price rise.
The stock has also surpassed the multiple top resistances placed at 90 on the weekly chart. Power and power finance sector have witnessed a momentum buying in the last couple of sessions. Oscillators have also turned bullish on the daily and weekly charts.
The author is Technical Analyst, HDFC Securities.
