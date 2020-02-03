Buy Polycab India, target Rs 1,201: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi

Polycab India is the largest W&C Company in India, with huge manufacturing bases, wide distribution network and enthusiastic promoters. Exports and OFCs are other growth areas. The company aspires to be a large B2C brand through FMEG, focusing on branding, product innovation/quality/availability and after-sales service.

Supported by sturdy cable exports, OFC sales and a high EPC margin, Polycab’s Q3 FY20 revenue/EBITDA/PAT were up 24/7/14 percent YoY. While we expect low growth in its home market in the next few quarters, it is scouting out newer export orders to maintain its growth momentum.

High AD-spend would keep FMEG margins in check. Considering Q3 results, we raise our FY20e-22e PAT 3 percent each and expect a 30 percent CAGR over FY19-22.Traction in exports, margins of its all divisions are key monitorables.

Revenue, EBITDA/PBT/PAT growth of 24/7/1/14 percent YoY in Q3 was driven by sturdy cable exports (4.3bn) and OFC sales (~700m); domestic cables sales, though, were soft. A 69 percent YoY increase in EPC revenues with a 22 percent EBIT margin may not continue. Also, high ad-spend will keep FMEG EBIT margin (0.6 percent in Q3) in check.

Net cash at end-December 2019 rose to 6.4bn, from 4bn at end-September 2019. On the healthy growth in all divisions and a better FMEG margin, we expect 17/20/30 percent CAGRs in revenue/ EBITDA/PAT over FY19-22. Strong growth would result in good RoE/ RoCE post-tax (~23/20 percent) and sound FCF generation.

We maintain a buy on Polycab, with a target of Rs 1,201 (16x/20x FY22e P/Es for W&C/FMEG). Strong FCF generation and rising return ratios support a further re-rating.