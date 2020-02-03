App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Polycab India, target Rs 1,201: Anand Rathi

Strong FCF generation and rising return ratios support a further re-rating.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Anand Rathi

Polycab India is the largest W&C Company in India, with huge manufacturing bases, wide distribution network and enthusiastic promoters. Exports and OFCs are other growth areas. The company aspires to be a large B2C brand through FMEG, focusing on branding, product innovation/quality/availability and after-sales service.

Supported by sturdy cable exports, OFC sales and a high EPC margin, Polycab’s Q3 FY20 revenue/EBITDA/PAT were up 24/7/14 percent YoY. While we expect low growth in its home market in the next few quarters, it is scouting out newer export orders to maintain its growth momentum.

High AD-spend would keep FMEG margins in check. Considering Q3 results, we raise our FY20e-22e PAT 3 percent each and expect a 30 percent CAGR over FY19-22.Traction in exports, margins of its all divisions are key monitorables.

Revenue, EBITDA/PBT/PAT growth of 24/7/1/14 percent YoY in Q3 was driven by sturdy cable exports (4.3bn) and OFC sales (~700m); domestic cables sales, though, were soft. A 69 percent YoY increase in EPC revenues with a 22 percent EBIT margin may not continue. Also, high ad-spend will keep FMEG EBIT margin (0.6 percent in Q3) in check.

Net cash at end-December 2019 rose to 6.4bn, from 4bn at end-September 2019. On the healthy growth in all divisions and a better FMEG margin, we expect 17/20/30 percent CAGRs in revenue/ EBITDA/PAT over FY19-22. Strong growth would result in good RoE/ RoCE post-tax (~23/20 percent) and sound FCF generation.

We maintain a buy on Polycab, with a target of Rs 1,201 (16x/20x FY22e P/Es for W&C/FMEG). Strong FCF generation and rising return ratios support a further re-rating.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 12:15 pm

tags #Polycab India #Stocks Views

