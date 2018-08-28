Buy Piramal Enterprises: Vinay Rajani

HDFC Securities

Piramal Enterprises has registered a new all-time high at Rs 3,075. Previous all-time high was formed at Rs 3070 in June 2017. The stock price has broken out from “Flag” pattern breakout on the monthly chart, which indicates the resume of a primary uptrend.

On Monday, the stock moved up more than 6 percent with a significant jump in volumes. The Nifty Pharma Index is looking extremely strong on the short to medium-term charts.

Indicators like MACD and ADX have turned bullish on the weekly charts. Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock at CMP.

: The author is a Technical Analyst, HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.