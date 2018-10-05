Buy Piramal Enterprises, target Rs 2,510: Hadrien Mendonca

Hadrien Mendonca

Piramal Enterprises has corrected significantly and has now reached the lower end of the entire trading range. The stock has also managed to hold above the previous lows of Rs 2,280 hit in June 2018 giving early signs of ‘Double Bottom’ formation.

If PEL manages to hold above the previous low's then the stock is expected to stage a meaningful bounce back towards the potential target of Rs 2510 in the medium-term.

: The author is a Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.