Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Pidilite Industries, target Rs 1,345: AnandRathi

Expect Pidilite Industries revenues to grown at a CAGR of 15.8 percent from FY-19E through FY-20E. Its consolidated revenues are expected to be around Rs 8,156 crore by FY20E

AnandRathi

Pidilite Industries, having a leadership status in adhesives and sealants market is now eying the similar position in waterproofing & Flooring business which is currently very small (approx. 5 percent of revenues) as compared to its traditional business. Its key brands in this segment includes Dr.Fixit and Roff.

The overall market for waterproofing & Flooring in India is expected to grow to more than Rs 5,000 crore by 2025 which is currently less than Rs 2,000 crore.

Construction chemicals market has a huge growth potential in India owing to the growth of construction and manufacturing sector. The company will benefit from the basket of products offered by it to these sectors.

The company’s Industrial specialty chemical products in Professional & Do It Yourself (DIY) segment in foreign markets is also catching up fast as they provide flexibility, innovation and unlimited design variation.

We expect Pidilite Industries revenues to grown at a CAGR of 15.8 percent from FY-19E through FY-20E. Its consolidated revenues are expected to be around Rs 8,156 crore by FY20E.

We have a buy rating on Pidilite Industries with a target price of Rs 1,345 per share based on 47.86x FY20E EPS of 28.10 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 10:46 am

