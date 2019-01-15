Buy Pidilite Industries, target Rs 1200: Jayant Manglik

Jayant Manglik

After making a new record high, Pidilite Industries witnessed marginal correction and consolidated around the support zone of 100 EMA on the daily chart. It spent nearly three weeks around that zone and witnessed fresh surge on January 14.

All indications are in the favor of strong up move in near future. We suggest accumulating fresh longs as per the mentioned zone of Rs 1120-1130. It closed at Rs 1134.65 on January 14, 2019.

