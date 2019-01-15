App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Pidilite Industries, target Rs 1200: Jayant Manglik

We suggest accumulating fresh longs as per the mentioned zone of Rs 1120-1130, says Jayant Manglik of Religare Broking

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Jayant Manglik

After making a new record high, Pidilite Industries witnessed marginal correction and consolidated around the support zone of 100 EMA on the daily chart. It spent nearly three weeks around that zone and witnessed fresh surge on January 14.

All indications are in the favor of strong up move in near future. We suggest accumulating fresh longs as per the mentioned zone of Rs 1120-1130. It closed at Rs 1134.65 on January 14, 2019.

Disclaimer: The author is President of Religare Broking. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 11:30 am

tags #Pidilite Industries #Stocks Views

