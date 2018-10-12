App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Pfizer, target Rs 2,980: Hadrien Mendonca

The stock has also found support at its long-term 200-DEMA of Rs 2580 and bounced back and has reversed from the 61.8 percent retracement zone of Rs 2508, says Hadrien Mendonca of IIFL.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hadrien Mendonca

Pfizer has been under pressure since hitting its all-time high of 3847 on August 28, 2018. However, for the first time, the stock has managed to stage a solid come back which has aided Pfizer to break out from a falling channel pattern on the daily chart.

The stock has also found support at its long-term 200-DEMA of Rs 2580 and bounced back. It has also reversed from the 61.8 percent retracement zone of Rs 2508 which further accentuates our bullish stance on the stock.

Disclaimer: The author is a Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 11:05 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.