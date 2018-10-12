Buy Pfizer, target Rs 2,980: Hadrien Mendonca

Hadrien Mendonca

Pfizer has been under pressure since hitting its all-time high of 3847 on August 28, 2018. However, for the first time, the stock has managed to stage a solid come back which has aided Pfizer to break out from a falling channel pattern on the daily chart.

The stock has also found support at its long-term 200-DEMA of Rs 2580 and bounced back. It has also reversed from the 61.8 percent retracement zone of Rs 2508 which further accentuates our bullish stance on the stock.

: The author is a Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.