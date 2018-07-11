App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Petronet LNG, target Rs 251: Abhishek Mondal

Traders can buy the stock in the range of Rs 220-223 with a stop loss below Rs 202 for a target of Rs 251, says Abhishek Mondal of Guiness Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Abhishek Mondal

Petronet LNG has made a double bottom near Rs 202 levels and has seen a positive price momentum in the past few days crossing the short term averages with moderate volumes.

The key technical indicators such as Relative strength index (RSI) is showing a positive momentum and MACD trading around the zero line with a positive crossover which indicates limited downside for the stock.

Traders can buy the stock in the range of Rs 220-223 with a stop loss below Rs 202 (closing) for a target of Rs 251.

Disclaimer: The author is Research Analyst, Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 11:46 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.