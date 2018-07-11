Buy Petronet LNG, target Rs 251: Abhishek Mondal

Abhishek Mondal

Petronet LNG has made a double bottom near Rs 202 levels and has seen a positive price momentum in the past few days crossing the short term averages with moderate volumes.

The key technical indicators such as Relative strength index (RSI) is showing a positive momentum and MACD trading around the zero line with a positive crossover which indicates limited downside for the stock.

Traders can buy the stock in the range of Rs 220-223 with a stop loss below Rs 202 (closing) for a target of Rs 251.

: The author is Research Analyst, Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.