Buy Petronet LNG: Jayant Manglik

Traders shouldn’t miss this chance and create fresh long positions in the mentioned range of Rs 226-230, says Jayant Manglik of Religare Broking.
Petronet LNG has witnessed a fresh breakout after nearly eight months of corrective phase and is likely to see a strong up move in the near-term. It has also surpassed the resistance zone of multiple moving averages on the daily chart.
Traders shouldn’t miss this chance and create fresh long positions in the mentioned range of Rs 226-230. It closed at Rs 229.10 on July 30, 2018.
Disclaimer: The author is President, Religare Broking. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 10:14 am