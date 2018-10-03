App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PAGE Industries, target Rs 36,500: Ashish Chaturmohta

The stock can be bought at the current level and on dips towards Rs 33,000 with a stop loss below Rs 31,500 and a target of Rs 36,500, says Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ashish Chaturmohta

PAGE Industries is in major uptrend forming higher-tops-and-higher-bottoms formations on the short term as well as on the long-term charts.

Last week’s intraday decline low of Rs 29,456 has taken support around 38.2 percent (Rs 29,344) Fibonacci retracement of the major rise from Rs 18,001 to Rs 36,370.

PAGE Industries has managed to hold Rs 31,500 for the last four weeks which indicates that market participants are holding on to the stock. The price closed above 20-day moving average (DMA) which acted as support and resistance for the stock in the past.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart has given a positive crossover with average. Thus, the stock can be bought at the current level and on dips towards Rs 33,000 with a stop loss below Rs 31,500 and a target of Rs 36,500.

Disclaimer: The author is Head of Technical and Derivatives at Sanctum Wealth Management. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 10:52 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.