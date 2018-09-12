Buy Oracle Financial Services Software, target Rs 4,500: Shitij Gandhi

SMC Global Securities

Oracle Financial Services Software has been consolidating in a broader range of Rs 3,700-Rs 4,200 for more than seven months along with multiple buying at lower levels. The stock has formed a triple bottom on weekly charts and risen sharply thereon.

We witnessed a fresh breakout this week on both short and long-term charts along with positive divergence on the momentum oscillators.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 4,150-Rs 4,200 for the upside target of Rs 4,500 level with a stop loss below Rs 3,950.

: The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.