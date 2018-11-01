App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell| Go long if index dips below 10,200; Buy IndiGo and Vedanta

At present, at any dip below 10,200, one can go long and trade with a positive bias.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The index closed above 10,000 in the last week before the expiry of October F&O contracts. The mark has been acting as good support. The level has maximum open interest for Put option for current series, said Sneha Seth, Derivatives Analyst, Angel Broking Ltd.

At present, 10,000-10,200 Put has been consistently adding short positions which is positive for the market, she said.

FIIs have also been shorting the index and consistently carrying forward their short positions. At present, the long-short ratio, a barometer for investor confidence, is also below 30 which means the market is short heavy, she said.

We may see some short-covering bounce towards to 10,300 initially and later towards 10,550-10,660. At present, at any dip below 10,200, one can go long and trade with a positive bias, Seth added.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 12:46 pm

