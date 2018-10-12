Buy or Sell|10,200 Crucial Support For Nifty

It seems that the Nifty has managed to bottom out at 10,200 in the near-term. However, the market can be expected to bounce back if the psychological 10,200-mark is not breached.

Each day is different for markets as there is vulnerability on account of global cues, macroeconomic concerns stemming from a weak rupee and high crude oil prices. However, the markets are clearly in oversold zones. Private banks will likely consolidate on the positive momentum and lead the recovery in Nifty Bank.

India VIX, the volatility index based on the Nifty, suggests

unpredictability, so wild swings cannot be ruled out. In this episode, we will be looking at specific stocks such as ICICI Bank and Titan that can turn out to be attractive bets.

