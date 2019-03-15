Buy or Sell | Use pull back to go long; buy Karnataka Bank, Bharat Forge

Taking cues from global markets, the Nifty reached the psychological 11,300-mark in early trade. While, the market continues to remain upbeat, the immediate hurdle for Nifty will be at the 11,340-11,360 mark and from here we would see some consolidation or breather, but the undertone remains bullish, said Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst - Technical and Derivative at Angel Broking.

He added that there can be some pull back that can be used to go long. The 11,270 level followed by 11,250 mark could be seen as immediate support zone.