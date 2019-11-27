App
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Trade with positive bias, Nifty may rally towards 12,300

Sneha Seth, Derivatives Analyst at Angel Broking explains why investors should trade with a positive bias.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Market indices Sensex and Nifty closed with mild losses on November 26 after rallying to new record highs.
While the market saw consolidation in the last three weeks, the banking index is outperforming the benchmark index.


In this episode of Buy or Sell, Sneha Seth, Derivatives Analyst at Angel Broking explains why investors should trade with a positive bias.
Watch the video for more.


First Published on Nov 27, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #Buy or Sell #Nifty #Sensex #video

