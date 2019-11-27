Buy or Sell | Trade with positive bias, Nifty may rally towards 12,300

Sneha Seth, Derivatives Analyst at Angel Broking explains why investors should trade with a positive bias.
Market indices Sensex and Nifty closed with mild losses on November 26 after rallying to new record highs.
While the market saw consolidation in the last three weeks, the banking index is outperforming the benchmark index.
In this episode of Buy or Sell, Sneha Seth, Derivatives Analyst at Angel Broking explains why investors should trade with a positive bias.
First Published on Nov 27, 2019 02:05 pm