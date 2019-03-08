App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Trade with positive bias in short term

Bank Nifty index has given a breakout above its immediate resistance of 27,200 which should lead to a good momentum on the index.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The market seems to be geared up for another up move post the recent consolidation phase. There is more support from good momentum in the broader market and the Nifty could head towards the 11,300 to 11,350 level.

Even the Bank Nifty index has given a breakout above its immediate resistance of 27,200 which should lead to a good momentum on the index.

For more, watch the video.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 03:19 pm

tags #Buy or Sell #Market Edge #video

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Leopard Catsuit, Fashionistas Point Simila ...

Preity Zinta Becomes First Bollywood Actor to Release Her Own GIFs

MiG-21 Aircraft Crashes in Rajasthan's Bikaner, Pilot Ejects Safely

Sara Ali Khan on stepmother Kareena Kapoor: Anyone Who Makes My Fathe ...

High Testosterone Levels Can Raise Heart Failure Risk in Men

In Pictures: India vs Australia 3rd ODI in Ranchi

Green Tea, Rice Compounds Show Promise Against Alzheimer's

Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero

Ayodhya Mediation: 5 Things You Should Know About The Supreme Court Or ...

The gender gap: What needs to be done by women for women

Women's Day 2019: Here's all you need to know about Sukanya Samriddhi ...

One small step for a woman, one giant leap for womankind in planned sp ...

Airlines promise many goodies on Women's Day

Women's Day 2019: There are only 23 women fund managers out of total 2 ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade marginally lower amid slowdo ...

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Mamata Banerjee sticks to tradition, launches Lok Sabha election campa ...

Balakot villagers say religious school that India says it bombed looks ...

Badla movie review: Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan team up for a m ...

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's former campaign chief, sentenced to 'sho ...

Enforcement Directorate investigates Philip Morris, Godfrey Phillips f ...

All England Championships, Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu-ying, LIVE Score, Q ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The 'pseudo'-feminism problem: Why people are compelled to brand other ...

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: The budget phone to beat in 2019

Badla movie review: Amitabh Bachchan's film will entice you only if yo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Ranchi: Aaron Finch ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Vidya Balan’s post is inspired by ...

MS Dhoni plans something special, gets team India to wear camouflage c ...

International Women's Day 2019: Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha star along ...

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji shares glimpses of the 'rejected but not forg ...

Women’s Day 2019: Sonali Bendre thanks her pillars of strength in th ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Here are some Indian sportswomen who ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.