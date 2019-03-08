Buy or Sell | Trade with positive bias in short term

Bank Nifty index has given a breakout above its immediate resistance of 27,200 which should lead to a good momentum on the index.
The market seems to be geared up for another up move post the recent consolidation phase. There is more support from good momentum in the broader market and the Nifty could head towards the 11,300 to 11,350 level.
Even the Bank Nifty index has given a breakout above its immediate resistance of 27,200 which should lead to a good momentum on the index.
