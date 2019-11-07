Buy or Sell | Trade with positive bias; buy HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs

The upside in the market remains intact after Nifty reclaimed the 12,000 level intraday on November 6. Both private and public sector banks seem to have recovered.

In this episode of Buy Or Sell, Ruchit Jain, Technical Analyst at Angel Broking recommends trading with a positive bias while avoiding any contra bets. He expects the Nifty to cross the 12,100 mark in the near term. Investors can keep a positive view on HDFC and Dr Reddy's Labs.

