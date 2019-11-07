App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 01:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Trade with positive bias; buy HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs

In this episode of Buy Or Sell, Ruchit Jain, Technical Analyst at Angel Broking recommends trading with a positive bias

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The upside in the market remains intact after Nifty reclaimed the 12,000 level intraday on November 6. Both private and public sector banks seem to have recovered.

In this episode of Buy Or Sell, Ruchit Jain, Technical Analyst at Angel Broking recommends trading with a positive bias while avoiding any contra bets. He expects the Nifty to cross the 12,100 mark in the near term. Investors can keep a positive view on HDFC and Dr Reddy's Labs.

Close

To find out more, watch the video.



Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 7, 2019 01:49 pm

tags #Buy or Sell #Dr Reddys Laboratories #HDFC #video

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.