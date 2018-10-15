Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

Bulls were back in action on October 12 as the market almost reversed the previous day's losses with Nifty 50 closing above the 10,450 level. The recovery in Asian peers, fall in crude oil prices and rupee appreciation led to broad-based buying.

The Nifty 50 formed a strong bullish candle on the daily scale and Hammer kind of formation on the weekly candlestick chart.

If the index crosses 10,500 decisively in the coming session, then the next hurdle of 10,547 may not be a difficult task for bulls to clear.

The Nifty 50 after opening sharply higher at 10,331.55 extended its rally as the day progressed and hit an intraday high of 10,492.45. The index closed 237.80 points higher at 10,472.50 and was up over a percent for the week.

India VIX fell sharply by 9.34 percent to 18.62 levels. The topping out formation of VIX suggests some relief in the market, while experts said that now the VIX has to cool down below the 17.50-17 zone to get the sign of consolidation or buying interest in the market.

According to pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,365.63, followed by 10,258.77. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,535.93 and then 10,599.37.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 25,395.85, up 611.90 points. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 25,086.07, followed by 24,776.34. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,594.87, followed by 25,793.93.

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Dinesh Rohira of 5nance.com

Buy Zee Entertainment with target at Rs 495 and stop loss at Rs 430

Buy Bajaj Finance with target at Rs 2,392 and stop loss at Rs 2,260

Sell HCL Tech with target at Rs 956 and stop loss at Rs 1,010

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy CESC with stop loss at Rs 884 and target of Rs 935

Buy Bandhan Bank with stop loss at Rs 458 and target of Rs 485

Buy AU Small Finance Bank with stop loss at Rs 599 and target of Rs 645

Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation with stop loss at Rs 212 and target of Rs 227

Buy Graphite India with stop loss at Rs 898 and target of Rs 944

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.