App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 08:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital recommends buying YES Bank with stop loss at Rs 213 and target of Rs 230, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation with stop loss at Rs 172 and target of Rs 188 and Hero MotoCorp with stop loss at Rs 2785 and target of Rs 2980.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Nifty ended the volatile session in green with gains of 31 points on Monday making a ‘Hammer’ like pattern on the daily charts. The Nifty closed in green after shedding around 600 points in the last four sessions.

The Nifty bounced back from its crucial support placed at 10,200 levels. It reclaimed 10,300 levels on closing basis and now as long as it holds above this level, the bounce should take the Nifty towards 10,420, and 10,500 levels, suggest experts.

India VIX moved up by 2.12 percent at 20.15 levels but it slipped from its intraday swing high of 21.77 levels. Overall, higher volatility suggests a bear grip but a cool off in VIX with a topping out formation could form a short-term bottom in the market.

Technically, the crucial resistance is now placed at 10,500-11,000 levels and pullback towards the said level might face extensive selling pressure, suggest experts.

related news

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,231.5, followed by 10,115.0. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,431.4 and 10,514.8.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 24,618.3. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,323.8, followed by 24,029.3.

On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 24,829, followed by 25,039.7.

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities

Buy Bata India with target at Rs 970 and stop loss at Rs 844

Buy Marico with target at Rs 335 and stop loss at Rs 294

Sell Chennai Petroleum with target at Rs 205 and stop loss at Rs 250

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy YES Bank with stop loss at Rs 213 and target of Rs 230

Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation with stop loss at Rs 172 and target of Rs 188

Buy Hero MotoCorp with stop loss at Rs 2785 and target of Rs 2980

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with stop loss at Rs 1080 and target of Rs 1135

Buy Deepak Nitrite with stop loss at Rs 245 and target of Rs 274

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 08:12 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.