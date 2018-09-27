App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 08:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital recommends buying Gujarat Alkalies with stop loss at Rs 598 and target of Rs 638 and Exide Industries with stop loss at Rs 265 and target of Rs 285.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Nifty 50 closed a rangebound session mildly lower on September 26 as traders turned cautious ahead of Federal Reserve's interest rate decision tonight and expiry of September futures & options contracts on Thursday. The index failed to extend previous day's gains.

After a gap-up opening, the Nifty slipped into the red and remained rangebound with a negative bias for rest of the session. The index closed marginally in the red, forming bearish candle on the daily charts.

The sectoral trend was mixed with Nifty FMCG (down 1.5 percent), IT (1.9 percent) and PSU Bank (1.9 percent) indices falling the most and the Nifty Midcap index outperforming benchmark indices, rising third of a percent.

The Nifty50 opened sharply higher at 11,145.55, which was also an intraday high, but slipped below 11,000 to hit the day's low of 10,993.05. It managed to recover some losses in late trade to close 13.70 points lower at 11,053.80.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,982.7, followed by 10,911.6. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,135.2 and 11,216.6.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 25,376.30, up 45.95 points on Wednesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,207.37, followed by 25,038.44. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,535.17, followed by 25,694.03.

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Rupak De of Bonanza Portfolio

Buy ACC with target at Rs 1661 and stop loss at Rs 1534
Buy Exide Industries with target at Rs 295 and stop loss at Rs 264

Buy Bharat Electronics with target at Rs 95 and stop loss at Rs 79.40

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Gujarat Alkalies with stop loss at Rs 598 and target of Rs 638
Buy Exide Industries with stop loss at Rs 265 and target of Rs 285
Buy Astra Microwave with stop loss at Rs 88 and target of Rs 98
Buy IndusInd Bank with stop loss at Rs 1678 and target of Rs 1732

Buy Havells India with stop loss at Rs 634 and target of Rs 664

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 08:47 am

