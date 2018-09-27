Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

The Nifty 50 closed a rangebound session mildly lower on September 26 as traders turned cautious ahead of Federal Reserve's interest rate decision tonight and expiry of September futures & options contracts on Thursday. The index failed to extend previous day's gains.

After a gap-up opening, the Nifty slipped into the red and remained rangebound with a negative bias for rest of the session. The index closed marginally in the red, forming bearish candle on the daily charts.

The sectoral trend was mixed with Nifty FMCG (down 1.5 percent), IT (1.9 percent) and PSU Bank (1.9 percent) indices falling the most and the Nifty Midcap index outperforming benchmark indices, rising third of a percent.

The Nifty50 opened sharply higher at 11,145.55, which was also an intraday high, but slipped below 11,000 to hit the day's low of 10,993.05. It managed to recover some losses in late trade to close 13.70 points lower at 11,053.80.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,982.7, followed by 10,911.6. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,135.2 and 11,216.6.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 25,376.30, up 45.95 points on Wednesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,207.37, followed by 25,038.44. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,535.17, followed by 25,694.03.

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Rupak De of Bonanza Portfolio

Buy ACC with target at Rs 1661 and stop loss at Rs 1534Buy Exide Industries with target at Rs 295 and stop loss at Rs 264

Buy Bharat Electronics with target at Rs 95 and stop loss at Rs 79.40

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Gujarat Alkalies with stop loss at Rs 598 and target of Rs 638Buy Exide Industries with stop loss at Rs 265 and target of Rs 285Buy Astra Microwave with stop loss at Rs 88 and target of Rs 98Buy IndusInd Bank with stop loss at Rs 1678 and target of Rs 1732

Buy Havells India with stop loss at Rs 634 and target of Rs 664

