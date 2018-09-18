Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

Bulls failed to regain control over D-Street as Nifty slipped below crucial moving average such as 5-day exponential moving average (EMA), 20-EMA, as well as 13-EMA in a single day and made a ‘Bearish Belt Hold’ kind of pattern on daily charts on Monday.

The index slipped below crucial short-term moving average and the next crucial support is now placed at 11,250 which was the swing low formed on 12 September. On the other hand, for bulls to take control, Nifty has to reclaim 11,520 levels.

The Nifty opened at 11,464 and slipped below 11,400 to touch its intraday low of 11,366 before closing the day at 11,377 down 137 points.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,341.47, followed by 11,305.13. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,439.57 and 11,501.33.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,820.3. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,708.26, followed by 26,596.23. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,967.46, followed by 27,114.63.

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities

Buy Jindal Steel & Power with target at Rs 257 and stop loss at Rs 225

Buy Tinplate Company of India with target at Rs 225 and stop loss at Rs 182

Buy Oracle Financial Services Software with target at Rs 4950 and stop loss at Rs 4250

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Avanti Feeds with stop loss at Rs 449 and target of Rs 485

Buy Dhampur Sugar with stop loss at Rs 135 and target of Rs 150

Buy Bandhan Bank with stop loss at Rs 613 and target of Rs 640

Buy Kaveri Seed Company with stop loss at Rs 624 and target of Rs 665

Buy Indiabulls Real Estate with stop loss at Rs 145 and target at Rs 158

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.