Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

The Nifty50 after opening gap down extended losses as the day progressed and broke the psychological 11,500-mark on Monday, tracking further weakness in Indian rupee which ended at new record closing low of 72.45 to the dollar. The renewed trade tensions between US and China also dented sentiment.

The index closed sharply lower, forming 'Bearish Belt Hold' pattern on the daily candlestick chart.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,385.93, followed by 11,333.77. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,531.63 and 11,625.17.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,201.75, down 279.70 points on Monday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,094.67, followed by 26,987.53. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,356.87, followed by 27,511.94.

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Buy Mahindra CIE Automotive with target at Rs 325 and stop loss at Rs 285

Buy ABB India with target at Rs 1480 and stop loss at Rs 1300

Sell Manappuram Finance with target at Rs 84 and stop loss at Rs 95

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Suven Life Sciences with stop loss at Rs 309 and target of Rs 333

Buy Max Financial Services with stop loss at Rs 494 and target of Rs 520

Buy Glenmark Pharma with stop loss at Rs 674 and target of Rs 705

Buy YES Bank with stop loss at Rs 315 and target of Rs 335

Buy Coffee Day Enterprises with stop loss at Rs 304 and target of Rs 324

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.