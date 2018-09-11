App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 08:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital recommends buying Suven Life Sciences with stop loss at Rs 309 and target of Rs 333, Max Financial Services with stop loss at Rs 494 and target of Rs 520 and Glenmark Pharma with stop loss at Rs 674 and target of Rs 705.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Nifty50 after opening gap down extended losses as the day progressed and broke the psychological 11,500-mark on Monday, tracking further weakness in Indian rupee which ended at new record closing low of 72.45 to the dollar. The renewed trade tensions between US and China also dented sentiment.

The index closed sharply lower, forming 'Bearish Belt Hold' pattern on the daily candlestick chart.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,385.93, followed by 11,333.77. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,531.63 and 11,625.17.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,201.75, down 279.70 points on Monday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,094.67, followed by 26,987.53. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,356.87, followed by 27,511.94.

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Buy Mahindra CIE Automotive with target at Rs 325 and stop loss at Rs 285

Buy ABB India with target at Rs 1480 and stop loss at Rs 1300

Sell Manappuram Finance with target at Rs 84 and stop loss at Rs 95

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Suven Life Sciences with stop loss at Rs 309 and target of Rs 333

Buy Max Financial Services with stop loss at Rs 494 and target of Rs 520

Buy Glenmark Pharma with stop loss at Rs 674 and target of Rs 705

Buy YES Bank with stop loss at Rs 315 and target of Rs 335

Buy Coffee Day Enterprises with stop loss at Rs 304 and target of Rs 324

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 08:11 am

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.