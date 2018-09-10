Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

The Nifty after opening at 11,558.25 on Friday fell sharply below 11,500 to hit an intraday low of 11,484.40. It rebounded in late morning trade to hit an intraday high of 11,603. The index saw some profit booking at higher levels, which dragged the market tad below the psychological 11,600-mark at close. It ended the session 52.20 points higher at 11,589.10.

The index formed a small bullish candle on the daily charts, which also resembles a hammer like pattern. Recovery in the dollar-rupee and stability in crude oil prices supported the market.

The index snapped its six-week winning streak, forming a bearish engulfing candle on the weekly chart. It corrected 0.8 percent in the passing week after registering a 6 percent rally in the previous six consecutive weeks.

On the weekly chart, the Nifty registered a hammer kind of formation with a long lower shadow as more than half of its intra week losses were recouped, he stated. "This kind of price action has clearly tilted the tide in favour of bulls in the near term. As our twin momentum oscillators also generated a buy signal, we expect this rally to get extended up to 11,679 levels. As participation is becoming wide and broad-based after the recent correction, we will not be surprised if the bulls made an attempt to get past 11,700 levels."

According to pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,514.67, followed by 11,440.23. If the index starts moving upwards, the key resistance levels to watch out are 11,633.27 and 11,677.43.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,481.45, up 12.75 points on Friday. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support, is placed at 27,305.3, followed by 27,129.2. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,585, followed by 27,688.6.

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities

Buy KPR Mill with target at Rs 728 and stop loss at Rs 663

Buy Lupin with target at Rs 1022 and stop loss at Rs 915

Buy Torrent Power with target at Rs 290 and stop loss at Rs 258

Buy Cadila Healthcare with target at Rs 449 and stop loss at Rs 398

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Vedanta with stop loss at Rs 226 and target of Rs 236

Buy Manpasand Beverages with stop loss at Rs 137 and target of Rs 148

Buy Albert David with stop loss at Rs 708 and target of Rs 765

Buy Axis Bank with stop loss at Rs 630 and target of Rs 668

Buy Tejas Networks with stop loss at Rs 308 and target of Rs 333

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.