Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

The Nifty index made a strong bullish candle on the daily charts and has now moved above crucial short-term moving averages such as 5, 13 and 20-EMA. The Index made a bullish candle after a 'Hammer' like pattern, which is a bullish sign and suggests that follow-up buying could be seen in the next few sessions as well.

The Nifty, which opened at 10,603.45, slipped marginally to 10,587 before bulls took charge of D-Street. The index rose to an intraday high of 10,698.35, before closing 91 points higher at 10,684.

India VIX fell 5.78 percent to 12.55. Falling volatility with rising put-call ratio suggests an overall bullish bias in the market.

According to Pivot charts, its key support is placed at 10,615.37, followed by 10,546.03. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,726.17 and 10,767.63.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,367.6. The important Pivot level, which will act as a crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,201.87, followed by 26,036.13. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,479.27, followed by 26,590.93.

Below are the top stocks which can be good near term bets:

Achin Goel of Bonanza Portfolio

Buy ACC with target at Rs 1,450 and stop loss at Rs 1,249

Buy Bharat Electronics with target at Rs 130 and stop loss at Rs 109

Buy Federal Bank with target at Rs 93 and stop loss at Rs 78

Buy Arvind with target at Rs 434 and stop loss at Rs 369

Buy Apollo Tyres with target at Rs 300 and stop loss at Rs 258

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Hindalco Industries with target at Rs 252 and stop loss at 244

Buy ITC with target at Rs 274 and stop loss at Rs 270

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy State Bank of India with stop loss at Rs 262 and target of Rs 280

Buy Hindalco Industries with stop loss at Rs 241 and target of Rs 257

Buy Mindtree with stop loss at Rs 998 and target of Rs 1033

Buy BEML with stop loss at Rs 850 and target of Rs 873

Buy Chennai Petroleum Corporation with stop loss at Rs 287 and target of Rs 302.30

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Avanti Feeds with a stop loss of Rs 1575, target of Rs 1720

Buy Bajaj Electricals with a stop loss of Rs 530, target of Rs 560

Buy Can Fin Homes with a stop loss of Rs 357, target of Rs 374

Buy Thirumalai Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 1400, target of Rs 1550

Buy Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1160, target of Rs 1240

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation with stop loss at Rs 400 and target of Rs 430

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with stop loss at Rs 905 and target of Rs 935

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with stop loss at Rs 1300 and target of Rs 1350

Sell Muthoot Finance with stop loss at Rs 385 and target of Rs 370

Sell Strides Shasun with stop loss at Rs 365 and target of Rs 335

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2130 and target of Rs 2225

Buy Can Fin Homes with a stop loss of Rs 354.4 and target of Rs 380

Buy Marico with a stop loss below Rs 326 and target of Rs 360

Buy Indian Bank with a stop loss of Rs 339 and target of Rs360

Sell Shree Cements below Rs 15950 with stop loss of Rs 16315 and target of Rs 15200

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.