Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

Bulls pushed the Nifty index to a record high of 11,459.95 Wednesday after two straight days of consolidation, but analysts’ feel investors should tread with cautions as the index is near crucial resistance levels.

The index formed a bullish candle on the daily charts after two successive bearish candles. The next crucial resistance for the index is placed at 11,500-11530 while support is placed at 11,330, suggest experts.

The Nifty 50 which opened at 11,412 hit a record high of 11,459. It hit an intraday low of 11,379 before closing the day 60 points higher at 11,450.

The action on the banking space really stood out. Bank Nifty has been making higher lows from last four trading sessions and made a new lifetime high at 28,128 marks.

The index formed a Bullish candle on the daily scale with the highest ever daily closing ahead of weekly expiry day. It has to hold above 27,900 zones to extend its move towards 28,250 zones while major support is seen at 27,650 zones.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,399.53, followed by 11,349.07. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,480.23 and 11,510.47.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 28,062.4. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,904.57, followed by 27,746.73. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,174.46, followed by 28,286.53.

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Direct.com Research

Buy UltraTech Cement with target at Rs 4690 and stop loss at Rs 3965

Buy Yes Bank with target at Rs 424 and stop loss at Rs 356

Buy Sanofi India with target at Rs 6,995 and stop loss at Rs 5,690

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation with a stop loss at Rs 278 and target of Rs 290

Buy Selan Exploration with stop loss at Rs 243 and target of Rs 262

Buy Voltas with stop loss at Rs 584 and target of Rs 605

Buy NIIT Technologies with stop loss at Rs 1270 and target of Rs 1320

Buy Balkrishna Industries with stop loss at Rs 1219 and target of Rs 1285

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.