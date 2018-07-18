App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 07:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital recommends buying Multi Commodity Exchange of India with stop loss at Rs 805 and target of Rs 858, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation with stop loss at Rs 272 and target of Rs 292 and State Bank of India with stop loss at Rs 254 and target of Rs 266.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Nifty50 after opening higher at 10,939.65 wiped out early gains to hit an intraday low of 10,925.60, but managed to recoup those losses in morning trade itself and reclaimed psychological 11,000-mark in later part of the session. The index hit an intraday high of 11,018.50, before closing 71.10 points higher at 11,008.

The closing above 11,000-mark is a good thing but to maintain that momentum, the index has to close above 11,080 levels and then only it can be able to march towards its earlier life time high of 11,171 seen in January, experts said.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,949.57, followed by 10,891.13. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,042.47 and 11,076.93.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,008.10, up 328.3 points on Tuesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,760.77, followed by 26,513.43. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,148.37, followed by 27,288.63.

related news

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Aditya Agarwala of YES Securities

Buy Titan Company with target at Rs 900-930 and stop loss at Rs 800

Buy V-Guard Industries with target at Rs 207-216 and stop loss at Rs 183

Buy Axis Bank with target at Rs 565-580 and stop loss at Rs 519

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Multi Commodity Exchange of India with stop loss at Rs 805 and target of Rs 858

Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation with stop loss at Rs 272 and target of Rs 292

Buy State Bank of India with stop loss at Rs 254 and target of Rs 266

Buy Arvind with stop loss at Rs 404 and target of Rs 424

Buy L&T Finance Holdings with stop loss at Rs 142 and target of Rs 154

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 07:55 am

tags #Stocks Vews

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.