App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 07:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital recommends buying Reliance Infrastructure with stop loss at Rs 432 and target of Rs 453, Power Finance Corporation with stop loss at Rs 79 and target of Rs 86 and NIIT Technologies with stop loss at Rs 1117 and target of Rs 1153.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Nifty, which opened at 10,734, rose to an intraday high of 10,781 on Wednesday. It slipped marginally to hit an intraday low of 10,724, before ending the day at 10,772, up 61 points.

The Bank Nifty erased the losses made over the last three sessions and closed above its immediate hurdle of 26,500. It formed a strong bullish candle after the weakness of the last four sessions, and now it has to hold above 26,500 to witness an up move towards 26,750, suggest experts.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,736.73, followed by 10,701.47. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,794.53 and 10,817.07.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,557.7 on Wednesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,386.8, followed by 26,215.9. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,651.71, followed by 26,745.7.

related news

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Dharmesh Shah of ICICIdirect.com

Buy Marico with target at Rs 370 and stop loss at Rs 315

Buy Maharashtra Seamless with target at Rs 548 and stop loss at Rs 402

Buy Greaves Cotton with target at Rs 149 and stop loss at Rs 126

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Reliance Infrastructure with stop loss at Rs 432 and target of Rs 453

Buy Power Finance Corporation with stop loss at Rs 79 and target of Rs 86

Buy NIIT Technologies with stop loss at Rs 1117 and target of Rs 1153

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with stop loss at Rs 608 and target of Rs 634

Buy HDFC Bank with stop loss at Rs 2030 and target of Rs 2085

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 07:49 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.