Markets
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Thyrocare Technologies could return 20%

Dinesh Rohira Founder and CEO of 5nance.com is positive on Thyrocare Technologies and expects the company to grow.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dinesh Rohira Founder and CEO of 5nance.com expects a bullish move in the markets in the coming year, hence has chosen Thyrocare Technologies with a target of Rs 650 odd levels and stop loss at Rs 490 levels.

Thyrocare Technologies is focusing on volume growth as revenue has been below its average of 11.5 percent. However, operational margins and volume growth have been making up for it. We are positive from a business performance standpoint and expect the business to move upwards, Rohira added.

For more, watch the video.

First Published on Dec 23, 2019 03:04 pm

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

