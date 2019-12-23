Buy or Sell | Thyrocare Technologies could return 20%

Dinesh Rohira Founder and CEO of 5nance.com expects a bullish move in the markets in the coming year, hence has chosen Thyrocare Technologies with a target of Rs 650 odd levels and stop loss at Rs 490 levels.

Thyrocare Technologies is focusing on volume growth as revenue has been below its average of 11.5 percent. However, operational margins and volume growth have been making up for it. We are positive from a business performance standpoint and expect the business to move upwards, Rohira added.