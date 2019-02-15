Present
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 02:10 PM IST

Buy or Sell | Strong support for Nifty at 10,750-10,780

If the 10,750 level is broken a sharp downtick is expected. That's not all, Nifty Bank could see more pain, according to Vikas Jain, Technical Analyst, Reliance Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
If market fails to cross the 10,950 level, it could be set for a deeper correction. If the 10,750 level is broken a sharp downtick is expected. That's not all, Nifty Bank could see more pain, according to Vikas Jain, Technical Analyst, Reliance Securities.

Broader markets continue to get weak and with the result season almost through, markets will take cues from global markets.

First Published on Feb 15, 2019 02:10 pm

