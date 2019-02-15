Buy or Sell | Strong support for Nifty at 10,750-10,780

If the 10,750 level is broken a sharp downtick is expected. That's not all, Nifty Bank could see more pain, according to Vikas Jain, Technical Analyst, Reliance Securities.
Broader markets continue to get weak and with the result season almost through, markets will take cues from global markets.Watch the video for more.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 02:10 pm