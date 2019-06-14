Buy or Sell | Stay cautious, buy on dips

Bank Nifty looks weaker than the Nifty, says Rajesh Satpute, Associate Director- Research, LFS Broking.
One should adopt a buy on sips strategy as some sort of volatility and choppiness is bound to happen. Immediate resistance for Nifty at 12000-12100. Any dip towards 10800 can be used as a buying opportunity with stop loss of 10750. Immediate resistance for Bank Nifty at 31500. Bank Nifty looks weaker than the Nifty, says Rajesh Satpute, Associate Director- Research, LFS Broking.Watch video for more.
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 01:44 pm