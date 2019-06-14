App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Stay cautious, buy on dips

Bank Nifty looks weaker than the Nifty, says Rajesh Satpute, Associate Director- Research, LFS Broking.

Moneycontrol Video @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

One should adopt a buy on sips strategy as some sort of volatility and choppiness is bound to happen. Immediate resistance for Nifty at 12000-12100. Any dip towards 10800 can be used as a buying opportunity with stop loss of 10750. Immediate resistance for Bank Nifty at 31500. Bank Nifty looks weaker than the Nifty, says Rajesh Satpute, Associate Director- Research, LFS Broking.

Watch video for more.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 01:44 pm

tags #Buy or Sell #stock markets #stocks #video

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.