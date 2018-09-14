App
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Short-term traders should stay light on Nifty; SBI, Prakash Industries top buys

Short-term traders should stay light as volatility is expected to remain high.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Nifty50 is undergoing correction since the start of the month and has now retraced 38.2 percent of the previous up move from 10,558 to 11,760 while the larger degree trend considers such retracement as pullback move.

The velocity of the down move seen in the last couple of sessions has made trader fraternity anxious.

Short-term traders should stay light as volatility is expected to remain high.

First Published on Sep 14, 2018 05:51 pm

tags #Buy or Sell #markets #stocks

