Buy or Sell | Short-term traders should stay light on Nifty; SBI, Prakash Industries top buys

The Nifty50 is undergoing correction since the start of the month and has now retraced 38.2 percent of the previous up move from 10,558 to 11,760 while the larger degree trend considers such retracement as pullback move.

The velocity of the down move seen in the last couple of sessions has made trader fraternity anxious.

Short-term traders should stay light as volatility is expected to remain high.

Watch this video for more...