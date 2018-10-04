App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Short covering to fuel rally; L&T Fin, SBI top buys

Once the market starts to move on the upside, the first target which investors have to watch is placed at 11,150-11,180 levels. Further supports are placed at 10,850, says Ruchit Jain, Technical Analyst at Angel Broking.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The market started October on a bullish note, but the momentum hit a road block in the following session. However, once the selling subsides, the Nifty should find support near crucial 200-DMA, Ruchit Jain, Technical Analyst at Angel Broking tells Moneycontrol.

Once the market starts to move on the upside, the first target which investors have to watch is placed at 11,150-11,180 levels. Further supports are placed at 10,850, he said.

Watch the video for more...
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 02:13 pm

tags #Buy or Sell #Market #video

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.