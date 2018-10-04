Buy or Sell | Short covering to fuel rally; L&T Fin, SBI top buys

The market started October on a bullish note, but the momentum hit a road block in the following session. However, once the selling subsides, the Nifty should find support near crucial 200-DMA, Ruchit Jain, Technical Analyst at Angel Broking tells Moneycontrol.

Once the market starts to move on the upside, the first target which investors have to watch is placed at 11,150-11,180 levels. Further supports are placed at 10,850, he said.

