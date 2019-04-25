Buy or Sell | Remain stock specific in short term; buy ONGC, Sun Pharma

Bank Nifty has confirmed breakdown of double top formation, which is not a positive sign for the short term.
The Nifty is still holding its crucial support of 11,550, which if broken, the higher top-higher bottom formation will be negated and then we may slip into a consolidation or corrective phase.
Traders should keenly watch how the market behaves.
First Published on Apr 25, 2019 01:37 pm