you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2018 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell| Positive on market for target of 11,100

Bank Nifty may test 27300 after some consolidation, pharma should see some upmove in the coming week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Nifty has gained 4.7 percent for the month while midcaps and smallcaps have seen underperformance. Auto, Banks and Realty gained sharply on back of correction in crude oil prices.

We continue to remain positive on the market for targets of 11000-11100. Bank Nifty may test 27300 after some consolidation. Pharma should see some upmove in the coming week. 10600 is a strong support for Nifty while 11000-11050 will act as stiff resistance where from some amount of profit booking can emerge from those levels.
First Published on Dec 4, 2018 12:31 pm

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

