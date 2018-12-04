Buy or Sell| Positive on market for target of 11,100

Nifty has gained 4.7 percent for the month while midcaps and smallcaps have seen underperformance. Auto, Banks and Realty gained sharply on back of correction in crude oil prices.

We continue to remain positive on the market for targets of 11000-11100. Bank Nifty may test 27300 after some consolidation. Pharma should see some upmove in the coming week. 10600 is a strong support for Nifty while 11000-11050 will act as stiff resistance where from some amount of profit booking can emerge from those levels.