App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Nifty to be range-bound between 10,700-10,950

The Nifty is expected to remain range-bound between 10,700 and 10,950, with stock-specific action.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp



The market has been trading flat over the last two sessions. Banking stocks, especially those of PSU banks have been supporting the market, said Shitij Gandhi, SMC Global Securities. Bank Nifty is likely to outperform the index in coming sessions. The Nifty index option is adding open interest (OI) in 10,700 and 10,500 put writes, which reflects limited downside in markets.


The Nifty is holding above its 200 EMA on daily charts but on the higher side, 11,000 call writes is still holding with maximum open interest with more than 38 lakh shares, which will act as stiff resistance.

We are expecting range bound move in Nifty between 10,700-10,950 with stock specific action, said Gandhi.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 04:07 pm

tags #Market #Nifty #Sensex #stock market #video

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.