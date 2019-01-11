App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Nifty poised for breakout above 10,900

The Nifty has strong support at 10,550-10,600, below which the trend is expected to turn negative.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp



The markets are poised for breakout above 10900. Once the breakout emerges above the 100 DMA of 10,920, we believe that the momentum may propel the market towards 11,200, said Vikas Jain, Reliance Securities.


Autos and metals have seen a fair amount of correction in first week on back of poor numbers. But this gives investors an opportunity to enter the autos  and  metal space. Even pharma sticks looks attractive at their current levels.

The Nifty has strong  support at 10,550-10,600, below which the trend is expected to turn negative. Bank Nifty continue to outperform, we believe that more steam is left for 27,800-27,900, Jain said.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 01:35 pm

tags #Market #Nifty #Sensex #stock market #stocks #video

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.