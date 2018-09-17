App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 02:54 PM IST

Buy or Sell | Nifty may continue its slide inching closer to 11,100

On technical charts, the auto and realty index look weak, while pharma and FMCG sectors seem bullish.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Nifty 50 is trading in an upward channel. Nifty is likely to continue its fall towards 11,100. Investors should buy around 11,100-11,120 levels. Remain cautious at the current levels. Nifty Bank will find support at 26,100. On technical charts, the auto and realty index look weak, while pharma and FMCG sectors seem bullish. Cummins India and PVR remain top buying bets.
